Kurupt shared his thoughts on YSL’s ongoing RICO case, in which Young Thug, Gunna, and more members of the organization were arrested, during a recent interview with VladTV. Kurupt says that he's hoping the two rappers and the rest of the crew are able to beat the charges.

“Hopefully they’ll be able to beat that thing,” he told the outlet. “They out to get us. When you young and Black — whatever your nationality is — when you’re young and making that money legally, they’re always gonna try to find something to take you down."



Leon Bennett / Getty Images

He added: “They don’t want to see you with that money so you gotta be careful. Because you can’t do both — you can’t be on the left side of the track and the right side of the track. You gotta pick a side because things can happen to you.”

Kurupt says that even if Thug and Gunna are proven guilty, he's confident they deserve a second chance and would make for beneficial members of society.

“I think they understand if they did make that mistake that I’m not gonna make it again and they’re gonna value this game and their career they’re a part of and be a better asset to society,” he continued. “And if they didn’t make that mistake and this is trumped up, then you know tell the laws to suck a dick. How about that?”

Young Thug and Gunna were first arrested back in May after being listed in a 56-count indictment against 28 associates of YSL. They are expected to remain in jail awaiting their January 2023 trial dates as both artists were denied bond.

Check out Kurupt's appearance on VladTV below.

