Deals are being offered in the RICO case stacked against YSL according to new reports. Young Thug and Gunna remain incarcerated after both rappers were denied bond in separate hearings, and it is expected that they will be in jail until the Summer or Fall of 2023. Over two dozen people are connected to this case, and prosecutors alleged that they are all tied to a "criminal" gang Young Slime Life. A man named Walter Murphy was also taken into custody and it was reported that prosecutors stated that he is the co-founder of YSL.

This week, Murphy made a court appearance alongside his attorney Jacoby Hudson and unfortunately for him, he was met with the same fate as Thug and Gunna. A judge denied his bond, as well.

Following the ruling, WSB-TV reported that Hudson became upset because, according to him, Murphy is a changed man.

“He’s changed, judge! He’s crying. He’s doing the right thing,” Hudson said. “The whole case is about Young Thug — Jeffrey Lamar Williams. That’s who they want. My client don’t want to talk about Jeffery Williams."

WSB-TV stated:

A prosecutor with the Fulton County District Attorney’s office said Hudson was told if Murphy cooperated with the DA’s office, the office would cooperate with him routine in such cases.

“He was messed up in 2012, and ‘13 and ‘15, but he has since changed,” Hudson said of Murphy's previous offenses. Several were mentioned in the RICO indictment, but Hudson insisted that his client has already taken pleas in those cases.

“He changed his tune and changed his life,” Hudson stated.

