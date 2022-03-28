KUR Is On The "Road To The Riches"

KUR has been in the game for years now, but it wasn't until this time last year that he signed a deal with Dream Chasers and Roc Nation, allowing the talented lyricist to bring his music out from the world of underground rap.

Just a few days ago, the "Sheist" hitmaker delivered a new single by the name of "Road to the Riches," along with an accompanying music video.

In the visual's comment section, viewers have been praising both KUR and Meek Mill, who signed him. "My respect for Meek went up a million... Signing KUR from the city. He been grinding forever," one person wrote.

"You really on a different level right now. Make Philly proud, keep progressing," and "Really been listening to KUR since day one man. I'm from Lancaster, PA [and] it feels good to see my n*gga made it out the struggle. My man been through a lot of pain if you really followed him. Keep grinding bro, you finally getting the shine you deserve," others added.

Stream "Road to the Riches" below and let us know what your favourite bars are in the comment section.

Quotable Lyrics:



I'm on the road to riches

Got granted my wishes

But shit still came wit a ton

Felt at a time I was trippin

Burnt bridge after bridge

Cuz I felt it was more than one

Gained a load of wisdom

Made bold decisions

I don't regret shit that I done