Krispy Kreme is trying their hand at COVID-19 prevention. Today, the donut chain announced that customers who head to any U.S. location will receive a free glazed donut if they show their vaccination card, for the remainder of 2021.

The card must show one or two shots of any of the COVID-19 vaccines to qualify, and it must be redeemed in-store. Customers can come in any day, and at any time to claim their free pastry. No additional purchase is necessary.

"We all want to get COVID-19 behind us as fast as possible and we want to support everyone doing their part to make the country safe by getting vaccinated as soon as the vaccine is available to them," said Dave Skena, Krispy Kreme chief marketing officer.

Joe Raedle/Getty Images

For those who have decided against getting vaccinated or have yet to do so, there's still a way to enjoy a glazed donut at no cost. Customers can still get a free glazed donut and a medium coffee on Mondays from March 29th to May 24th.

These promotions are all part of their "Be Sweet" initiative, meant to inspire joy and kindness.

In this effort, Krispy Kreme also plans to randomly deliver donuts to essential healthcare workers and volunteers at vaccination centers, and the chain is offering its employees an incentive to get the vaccine as well-- four hours of paid time off to go get vaccinated.

Last year, the company gave away over 30 million donuts to healthcare workers, teachers, first responders, and graduating seniors at the beginning of the pandemic.

Some people already think Krispy Kreme's COVID-19 promotion is a good idea, while others think Krispy Kreme may just be making the situation worse.

Who's heading to Krispy Kreme now?