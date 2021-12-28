Kris Jenner did Christmas big this year. At the start of the holiday, she surprised her friends and fans by teaming up with Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker to cover "Jingle Bells," and now, she's surprised her six children with custom electric Moke cars, spending a reported $130,000 on the amazing gifts.

Kim, the family's second-oldest, shared a video of the line-up of vehicles to her Instagram story, saying, "oh my God, look at our Christmas presents from my mom!" In the row of cars, several different colours can be seen, including yellow, pink, white, and orange. "For all of her kids," KKW continued before one of her children added, "and me."





"And you, yes," the mother of four responded with a laugh. "Thank you, mommy," text written over the clip reads. As the SKIMS founder stops in front of one of the white cars she says, "how cool," before noticing a skull design located on the hood. "Oh this HAS to be Kourtney and Travis for sure," she said, zooming in to give viewers a closer look.

Speaking of Kravis, they've been making headlines on their own account after the Blink-182 drummer shared what looks like a baby bottle in his Instagram story yesterday. While it's unlikely he and Kourt have popped one out, it is far more possible that little sister Kylie Jenner has given birth, which is what some internet sleuths have been speculating.





Continuing down the row of cars, Kim said, "Khloe and I got the pink ones," showing off the large, beautiful white bows placed on top of each. It's unclear which siblings claimed the other colours, but one thing's for sure – Kris Jenner knows how to give one hell of a gift.

Page Six notes that Jenner isn't a stranger to Moke – she previously received a fully customized car of her own on Christmas in 2017, with the company's CEO Todd Rome personally delivering the present to the beloved momager.

What do you think of Kris Jenner's gift for her family? Drop a comment and let us know.

