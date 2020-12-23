christmas presents
- Pop CultureKris Jenner Spends $130K On Cars For Her Kids On Christmas, Solidifying Her Sugar Mama StatusThe Kar-Jenner matriarch surprised her kids with custom electric Moke cars in various colours.By Hayley Hynes
- LifeMoney Man Surprises Houston Kids With Sneakers For Christmas After Buying Out Local ShopMoney Man was feeling the holiday spirit this year!By Hayley Hynes
- LifeYella Beezy Says Says His Granny Got Scammed Buying Him A Gucci Belt & Watch For Christmas"My granny was just tryna buy her baby something for Christmas," the 30-year-old revealed on Instagram.By Hayley Hynes
- StreetwearGucci Mane Flexes $1,000,000 Bugatti Chiron Watch From His Wife KeyshiaGucci Mane just won Christmas.By Hayley Hynes
- StreetwearG Herbo Buys Matching Chanel Bags For Taina Williams & Unborn Baby GirlThe couple recently announced that their second baby is on the way.By Hayley Hynes
- MusicMeek Mill Leaves Father On The Verge Of Tears With X-Mas GiveawayMeek Mill is bringing Christmas joy to families in his hometown of Philadelphia. By Aron A.