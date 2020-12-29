It's great to see that Kourtney Kardashian is taking social media life a little less seriously since she left her family's reality show. In July, Kourtney shared her frustrations with filming the series as a season regular in Vogue Arabia. Until that point, Keeping Up With The Kardashians had been on the air for 14 years after premiering in 2007. "I was feeling unfulfilled and it became a toxic environment for me to continue to have it occupy as much of my life as it was," she told Vogue.

After deciding to take a step back from the immediate limelight, Kourtney has been in headlines a few times but rarely concerning drama with her sisters or ex Scott Disick. She was recently corrected for spreading false information about mandated face masks. Kourtney seemed convinced that the blue face masks contained "carcinogen made of synthetic fluoride" and were potentially cancerous, to which Dr. William Cance, chief medical and scientific officer of the ACS chimed in and denounced claims.

Before that Kourtney was promoting her brother-in-law's Kanye West's election merchandise and folks weren't too impressed.

Now, Kourtney took to her Instagram to share old pink bikini photos, captioning "little Cabo daydream." Commenters began to speculate that she was preggo when her friend Sarah Howard left "Let's have a baby!" Instead of shutting rumors down, Kourtney played along saying, "@sarahrhoward get me pregnant."

Did Kourtney take it too far?