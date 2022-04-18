Kodak Black wished a happy Easter to all his fans from a wheelchair on Sunday night. It's unclear why Kodak was in the wheelchair for the photo, but he writes that he's back on his feet now.

"Happy Easter To All Da Real N****s Who Got Put In WheelChairs But Still Spinning And Doing Drills," Kodak captioned the post. "Im All Da Way Back On My Feet Na Tho #SG We Done Paralyzed Shit N****s Know I’m A Real Gun Slinging Muh’Fucka & That’s On My Baby Snipe."



Rich Fury / Getty Images

While Kodak was in good spirits on Sunday, earlier this week, he called out people on social media for spreading the rumor that he was the artist that gave Latto a hard time with a feature on her album, 777, in response to being curved in her DMs.

"My thing is why tf this ain't go viral like that other one when people was just automatically assuming me for no reason???" he asked his followers. "This lil internet shit krazy, y'all stay on a n***a dick dawg be tryna make this perception of me for people to see on this shit when it comes to me but fuck [you], MONEY GOOD."

Check out Kodak's latest post on Instagram below.



