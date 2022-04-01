One of the more popular sneakers on this website right now is the Jordan Legacy 312 Low. The shoe has seen a resurgence from Jordan Brand, and as a result, we have seen some pretty dope new colorways. New teasers are constantly being shared online, and now, we have yet another, this time in the form of the Jordan Legacy 312 Low "Easter."

Most "Easter" colorways are packed with color, and this sneaker certainly does not disappoint on that front. As you can see from the images below, the shoe has a white leather base, all while the elephant print hits are blue. We also have some blue on the midsole, while surf green is added to the mudguard. There is even some nice red on the outsole which helps bring the entire look of the shoe together.

For now, a release date for this sneaker has not yet been released, so stay tuned to HNHH as we will be sure to bring you all of the latest news and updates from around the sneaker world. In the meantime, let us know what you think of this brand new Jordan Legacy 312, in the comments section down below.

Image via Nike

Image via Nike

Image via Nike

Image via Nike

Image via Nike