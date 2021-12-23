A few weeks ago, a video of Kodak Black dancing with his mother at a private party went viral with thousands of people across social media claiming his behavior was inappropriate with her. In the video, he seemingly grabs his mother's buttocks and attempts to kiss her on the mouth.

Well, it looks like he might be entering a similar situation because, at another recent party, Kodak was dancing with his son, King Khalid, when he seemingly welcomed a grown woman to twerk on his son. The boy had a big smile on his face, but many are saying that this was wildly improper. Kodak's son is seven-years-old and the woman in the photo is a grown adult. She bends over and sticks her booty in the boy's face, which is causing much backlash on the internet.



Jerritt Clark/Getty Images

"Jail jail jail jail," commented one person when blog site The Neighborhood Talk posted the picture. "Y'all need to stop taking the innocence out of kids so early...it is not their time! Let kids be kids!!" argued another. "Kodak be going out sad everytime," added a music fan.

As the picture continues to circulate, you can likely expect many more reactions to come. What do you think? Is this wrong in any way, or are people overreacting?



