Made In America 2022 is in full swing, and, as usual, the festival has a stacked lineup. On Saturday, Tyler, The Creator headlined, and Lil Uzi Vert, Jazmine Sullivan, Pusha T, and JID all performed as well.

One big name who was conspicuously absent yesterday was Kodak Black, who was originally scheduled to perform at 6:45. Apparently, the Florida rapper was barred from performing because he showed up late.

In a video making the rounds on social media, Black addressed the mishap. The audio cuts in and out, but it clear that Kodak is unhappy. He appears to say, "This is the first show that I've ever been late to and I can't perform." He then proceeds to call out Jay-Z and Live Nation for being so strict, and claims that he was only thirty minutes late.

According to reports on Twitter, what was supposed to be Kodak's set ended up being filled by his DJ, who continued to promise that the "Wake Up in the Sky" rapper would be coming out any minute. "So Kodak Black's DJ spent a good 30 delaying, even saying Kodak was in the building and playing an entrance song only for Made In America to announce he wasn't coming on 10 mins before his set was supposed to END," wrote @JBShifman.



Fans might have been disappointed with Kodak's absence, but they still have a lot to look forward to on Sunday. Bad Bunny is set to headline, and performances from Don Toliver, Burna Boy, Snoh Aalegra, Armani White, Becca Hannah, and more will fill the day. Hopefully they're all punctual.

Check out Kodak's complaints below.