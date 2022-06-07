The Made in America festival has announced the lineup for its 2022 event in Philadelphia with Tyler, the Creator and Bad Bunny signed on as headliners. The two-day festival will be held this September at the Benjamin Franklin Parkway.

While exact set times have not been announced, other artists included on the list of performers include Lil Uzi Vert, Pusha-T, Jazmine Sullivan, Kodak Black, Toro y Moi, Snoh Aalegra, Burna Boy, Tate McRae, Victoria Monét, and more.



Nicholas Hunt / Getty Images

Two-day passes for the festival are available online starting at $187.56, while a VIP ticket can be purchased for $835.24, with both figures including fees.

Tyler, the Creator is currently traveling the world on his Call Me If You Get Lost Tour, performing songs from his latest album. Call Me If You Get Lost netted Tyler a win in the Best Rap Album category at the Grammy Awards, earlier this year.

Later this week, Tyler will also be featured on a new collaboration with Pharrell and 21 Savage titled "Cash In Cash Out."

The Made in America festival was launched by Jay-Z back in 2012, holding annual events until 2020 when it was shut down due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Over the decade since, performers have included Lil Baby, Justin Bieber, Doja Cat, Travis Scott, Cardi B, Nicki Minaj, Kendrick Lamar, and more.

Check out the full lineup announcement below.





