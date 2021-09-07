Photos of Young Thug dripping pink, Megan Thee Stallion serving body & booty, Roddy Ricch bringing out 42 Dugg, and so much more at Made In America 2021.
Kids are officially back to school and summer 2021 has come to an end. It felt like a short season overall but certainly an upgrade from the socially distant, pandemic-induced summer that everyone was maneuvering through in 2020. The best part was that things began to finally open up after nearly a year of no live music. Festival season picked back up for the vaccinated and plenty of artists were able to get back to the bag, once again.
Over the weekend, Jay-Z's annual Made In America festival made a triumphant return in Philadelphia for its 2021 edition. It's the first installment of the festival since 2019 and this year, they made sure to bring out all of the heavyweights. The Griselda family -- Westside Gunn, Conway, and Benny The Butcher -- touched the stage where they brought gritty production and bars to the main stage. Freddie Gibbs also touched the stage for one of the first festival appearances this year following his Grammy nomination.
Of course, Thugger came out in anticipation of Punk -- his next studio album due out in October. Draped in an oversized pink jacket, he delivered a stellar performance of classics, fan favorites, and the latest single from his latest project.
Check out our gallery of flicks from this weekend's Made In America festival 2021 including Freddie Gibbs, Lil Durk, Roddy Ricch, Young Thug, and more.
All photos by Tim Stype, @timstype.
Roddy Ricch
Doja Cat
Young Thug
Moneybagg Yo
Bobby Shmurda
Lil Durk
Tinashe
42 Dugg
Freddie Gibbs
Lil Baby
Kehlani
Megan Thee Stallion
Baby Keem
A$AP Ferg
Coi Leray
Griselda
Latto
Morray