Kodak Black is now one weekremoved from submitting a guilty plea in his federal gun case.

In a candid moment, the South Florida-bred artist took to social media to give fans an update on his stint behind bars. The visual comes courtesy of a photo featuring Kodak's fan mail and the usual commissary pickups: Ramen Noodles, Minute Rice, and mackerel fillets.

Under the photo, he begins to reflect on his most recent run-in with the law, citing his failure to stay out of trouble and alluding to a higher being for the rhyme and reason behind his unfortunate circumstances.

"4 Months Ago I Was Jus Facetiming Da Baddest Females On Planet Earth , Na Im Makin Jail Calls Waitin On Mail Call," he begins. "Ya Sometime I Come Off A Lil Arrogant But You`ll Be Too If You Was Young & Rich Comin Up Out Da Projects , Shiddd I Walked Out A Juvenile Detention Center To Millions Of Dollars #IMAGINEDAT .. On Da Real , Im Feelin Its Sumn God Wanna Show Me Or Want Me To Do Cause Im Steady Going Through Da Same Thing , Hopefully These Lessons Turn To Blessings. I Appreciate Ya`ll Screamin To Me Too LOVE."

August 22nd marked the date that Kodak and his legal team switched from an originally not guilty plea to his current standing. He's been in custody since Miami's Rolling Loud Festival this year and is set to be sentenced on November 13th.