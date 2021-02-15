Kodak Black is celebrating Valentine's Day by shooting his shot at City Girls' JT by serenading the rapper with his own original song. JT appeared to respond to the move later on Twitter.

“I want City Girls’ JT on this right here,” Black prefaced his performance on Instagram.

"I really don’t bother nobody," JT tweeted shortly after.



Serenading JT wasn't the only way Black celebrated Valentine's Day. He also posted a heartfelt tribute to his mother. "I Thought I Was Late But You Say Christmas Came Early. My Love My Valentine My Momma FIFI, The Z QUEEN Herself," he wrote in the caption.

Black had been incarcerated on federal weapons charges before he was pardoned by former President Donald Trump, prior to his leaving office in January. Trump also pardoned Lil Wayne who had pled guilty to gun charges in December.

Earlier this week, fans were in a panic after it appeared that someone may have pointed a gun at Black in public, but the rapper later denied the rumors saying that the footage was edited: "Ain't nobody put no beam on me. That was some crazy effect. The girl sent the real video and she was mad that y'all did that to my jacket."

