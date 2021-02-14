If you're not a fan of public displays of platonic/romantic displays of love and affection, today is not the day to be scrolling through your social media feed. This year's lover's day, unfortunately, is the first (and hopefully last) one we've been forced to celebrate in quarantine, so Instagram and Twitter Valentine's Day content is extra-heightened as people celebrate from home. Of the many stars who have shared with fans their plans for the pink and red holiday, Kodak Black warmed hearts with an adorable post dedicated to his Valentine this year, his mother.



Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

The rapper shared a shot of his mother posing by a Christmas tree, glammed up in a skintight red dress. He added a second shot of her inside of a luxury car. He captioned the shots, "I Thought I Was Late But You Say Christmas Came Early," likely referencing his felon status just weeks ago. "My Love My Valentine My Momma FIFI, The Z QUEEN Herself," he continued, shortening the slang term "Zoe" for people of Haitian descent.

As for the rapper's dating status, he is reportedly single for the time being. He's previously been linked to City Girl's rapper Yung Miami.

In other Kodak news, the rapper got his attorney's name tattooed on his hand after he successfully petitioned Donald Trump for his release from prison.



Image via Instagram