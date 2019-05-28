Kodak Black Releases Tons Of Emotion In "Needing Something" Video

Kodak Black drops a new music video from behind bars.

Despite all of his legal trouble at the moment, Kodak Black won't let anything stop him from releasing new content. He's not exactly in the greatest of positions as he sits behind bars after being denied release on bond but he's expected to get out this week. After that, he will be fighting several different cases: one for misinformation on a gun application and another for rape. Considering he already has a significant criminal file, Kodak is at risk of spending a long time in prison. He had a video ready to unload and today, his team decided to drop it, coming through with visuals for "Needing Something."

The song is from Kodak Black's most recent album Dying To Live, which marked somewhat of a turn in the lyrical content Kodak discussed in his music. The clip is pretty old-school, showing the rapper cruising along the road in his drop-top convertible. He sings his lyrics with emotion and conviction, posing in front of all the birds flying away and flailing his arms with them.

This marks the latest visual to arrive from Dying To Live. It feels like he filmed one for each song so this is likely not the last. Watch it above and let us know what you think.