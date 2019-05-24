So many of us have hoped that Kodak Black would be able to turn things around but right now, he's stuck in a pretty tough spot. The rapper was arrested during Rolling Loud Festival in Miami for falsifying information as he registered to purchase a firearm and because of that, he's facing some pretty serious time. If Kodak is convicted on his recent charges, he could be forced to spend ten years behind bars and even if he manages to make his way out, he's still got a pending rape case in South Carolina. The artist previously begged his judge to allow him to be released on bond and followed by a surveillance team so he could deal with his legal drama in SC but the request has been denied according to Complex.



Theo Wargo/Getty Images

Kodak was initially approved to leave after paying his $500,000 bond but after reviewing his file, it was determined that he was a risk and would stay in a Florida jail. After several attempts to have them reverse the decision, Kodak has been shut down another time and will reportedly only leave the cell next week. He will remain in jail until at least May 29.

His trial is set to begin on June 24 and after his fingerprints were found on a firearm connected to an attempted shooting earlier this year, things aren't looking great for the Project Baby.



Cindy Ord/Getty Images