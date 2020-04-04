Kodak Black readies a brand new album while he's behind bars.
Kodak Black has new music in the stash ready to unleash on the world. Though he's been behind bars, he's teased the release of a new album for the past few months. Previously, he stated that his fans would have to get his latest single, "Because Of You" to a platinum certification before his birthday on June 11th if they wanted his new album. Otherwise, he'd make fans wait until his release.
Apparently, there's a good chance fans could get this album even before his birthday in June. According to a tweet on his account, the rapper's new project, Kill Bill will be out sooner than anyone knows it. "#KillBill coming soon!! Until then vibe to these Championships," he wrote along with a photo of his head photoshopped on Kobe Bryant's head with five championship trophies in front of him. Though a release date hasn't been set, perhaps Kodak is hoping to release a new project in time for the summer.
It has been a minute since we've received any sort of new music from Kodak Black but a few weeks ago, as the Coronavirus pandemic began to ramp up, a video of the rapper delivering a verse from behind bars surfaced. We can only imagine that he's been writing a ton of music since the start of his incarceration.