Kodak Black has new music in the stash ready to unleash on the world. Though he's been behind bars, he's teased the release of a new album for the past few months. Previously, he stated that his fans would have to get his latest single, "Because Of You" to a platinum certification before his birthday on June 11th if they wanted his new album. Otherwise, he'd make fans wait until his release.

Apparently, there's a good chance fans could get this album even before his birthday in June. According to a tweet on his account, the rapper's new project, Kill Bill will be out sooner than anyone knows it. "#KillBill coming soon!! Until then vibe to these Championships," he wrote along with a photo of his head photoshopped on Kobe Bryant's head with five championship trophies in front of him. Though a release date hasn't been set, perhaps Kodak is hoping to release a new project in time for the summer.

It has been a minute since we've received any sort of new music from Kodak Black but a few weeks ago, as the Coronavirus pandemic began to ramp up, a video of the rapper delivering a verse from behind bars surfaced. We can only imagine that he's been writing a ton of music since the start of his incarceration.