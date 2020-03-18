The Coronavirus is killing people and the economy simultaneously with the music industry getting hit pretty hard. Festivals, shows, performances, tours, and most events that artists of any genre rely on to generate income. Moneybagg Yo recently announced that he's feeling the impact that Coronavirus is having on his pockets and he's surely not the only one but it seems like one incarcerated rapper is hoping this lasts until his release.



Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images

Kodak Black is behind bars and it appears that he's feeling a lot more comfortable inside than he would be on the outside. "#Lol I ain’t missing out on nothing Right Na...U Rap N***az can’t make no money Right Na...This Corona shit need to last til I Get Out," he wrote in a since-deleted post, XXL reports. A voice clip that surfaced online allegedly of Kodak Black repeating this sentiment.

Shortly after, the rapper took to his Instagram Story to share photos of himself behind bars in what seemingly is a coronavirus-free environment.

The Coronavirus pandemic has struck the majority of festivals and a recent report revealed the impacts it is having on musicians. As tours face cancellations and postponements, insurance companies are rejecting claims by artists who've been forced to cancel on claims that a pandemic wasn't covered in the contract. Maybe Kodak has a point but we're definitely hoping that the pandemic ends way earlier than his release date.







