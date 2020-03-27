Kodak Black managed to get himself a phone behind bars and he's using it to keep in touch with his millions of fans. The Florida native was moved to a new prison facility in New York because of the growing threat of coronavirus, and the transfer got him thinking about the current situation. Despite the fact that he publicly wished for this pandemic to last until he makes it out of the cell, Black went off in a brand new freestyle where he actually referenced the virus, posting a new video to Instagram.

Promoting his freshly activated TikTok account, Kodak Black shared a quick freestyle on his socials that shows him spitting bars with his new longer hairstyle.



Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

"This for the lil' kids in Africa, stomach touchin' they back/And the kids in China eating bats for a snack," raps the 22-year-old before name-dropping the coronavirus. In the video, Kodak Black also says that he hopes he's not in prison if the world is indeed ending, stating that he misses his girlfriend and shouting out his lawyer.

This is the most recent social post from Kodak Black, who has been updating his page on a regular basis despite his incarceration. Even though he's behind bars, Kodak Black still manages to be more active on the internet than somebody like Kendrick Lamar or Frank Ocean. Pretty crazy, to be honest.

Watch his new video below.