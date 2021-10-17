mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Kodak Black & Chief Keef Take On Nardo Wick's "Who Want Smoke??"

Aron A.
October 17, 2021 14:53
Kodak Black and Chief Keef team up for their remix of Nardo Wick's "Who Want Smoke??"


Nardo Wick has had the year on smash with his single, "Who Want Smoke??" The record dropped at the beginning of the year and earned an organic buzz in the streets. However, it wasn't until last week that it became a massive hit, thanks to the remix featuring Lil Durk, G Herbo, and 21 Savage. It's been dominating playlists and it seems like it could be a contender for song of the year on many year-end lists.

The song was bound to produce several freestyles now that the actual remix was out. On Saturday, Kodak Black slid through with a surprise release of his remix to "Who Want Smoke??" alongside Chief Keef. Yak kicks off the record, paying homage to his breakout hit, "No Flockin'" before Chief Keef energizes the beat with menacing threats and memorable bars. "Swing the stick like a rock band, some guitar shit/ Hit your block, we don't hit Walmarts, we hit Targets," he raps with ferocity in his voice. 

Though Keef and Kodak Black are, in many ways, very similar to one another, this marks the rare occasion they've connected on wax. The two previously were featured on Fredo Santana's "High Off Gun Powder." 

Yak's been delivering several surprise releases in recent times. Just last week, he delivered a new record titled, "Killing The Rats."

Quotable Lyrics
Thuggin' hard, AK's and AR's in the muscle cars
Fuck the blogs, fuck this music shit 'cause I be bussin' fraud
I'm a bulldozer, make a n***a scoot over, bitch, I run my section
And you ain't gotta like me, you ain't even gotta respect me, just don't disrespect me

1 Comments
