After removing the thousands of flowers, letters, stuffed animals, and keepsakes from the unofficial memorial set up outside of the Staples Center in Downtown Los Angeles, details about Kobe Bryant's public service have been shared. On February 24, in honor of the late basketball icon's jersey number, a public memorial service will be held at the Staples Center for both Kobe and his 13-year-old daughter Gianna Maria-Onore Bryant who died alongside her father in a fatal helicopter crash on January 26.



Kevin Winter / Staff / Getty Images

Obviously, the behind the scenes planning to secure that date was intense as the city of L.A., the police, and the Los Angeles Clippers had to coordinate schedules, reports ABC News. On the evening of the 24th, the Clippers are set to face off against the Memphis Grizzlies at the Staples Center, as well.

TMZ spoke with UFC president Dana White who revealed that the UFC will also honor the fallen basketball legend. "This is the first fight since it happened and yes, we're gonna do something for Kobe," he said. "You look at Kobe the basketball player, right? Then the guy that won an Oscar and all of the other things that this guy has accomplished in his life. Well, also, he was one of the big investors in BodyArmor, a company that's a sponsor of the UFC. He was also an investor in the UFC."

White revealed that the Wednesday before his death, he spoke with Kobe who told him he'd wish he'd invested more into the UFC. "He was a great dude, he was apart of this company... Kobe Bryant was a good guy in every way that you could possibly be a good guy," White added. Watch his clip below.