In the wake of Kobe Bryant's death on January 26th, NBA teams and their players, as well as the league as a whole, have continued to pay tribute to the Laker legend. Informally retiring Kobe's jersey numbers, in-arena tributes and changing the format of the All-Star Game are just some of the ways that the league has remembered Kobe in these dark times. But that's not all.

Street artists have also created beautiful murals in honor of Kobe and his 13-year old daughter Gianna, who were among the nine killed in the devastating helicopter crash in Calabasas, California. An art teacher in South Florida by the name of Jarred Corey was among those who honored Kobe and GiGi with his talented artwork, and it's probably the best thing you'll see all day.

Check out the mesmerizing video, as well as a photo of the finished product, below.

According to Corey's IG post, the incredible mural was done simply using Expo Dry Erase markers. The caption that accompanied the video reads: