The NBA has announced an all-new format for the 2020 All-Star Game, which will include a tribute to the late, great Kobe Bryant.

Under the new format, each of the first three quarters will be their own mini-game, as Team LeBron and Team Giannis compete to post the highest score in 12 minutes. The scores will reset to 0-0 at the start of each quarter, until the fourth when the cumulative total for both teams will be added up.

The NBA's press release states:

At the beginning of the fourth quarter, the game clock will be turned off and a Final Target Score will be set. The Final Target Score will be determined by taking the leading team’s total cumulative score through three quarters and adding 24 points – the 24 representing Bryant’s jersey number for the final 10 seasons of his NBA career. The teams will then play an untimed fourth quarter and the first team to reach the Final Target Score will win the NBA All-Star Game.

For example, if the cumulative scores through three quarters are 100-95, the Final Target Score would be set to 124 points. Team LeBron and Team Giannis would then continue playing until one of the teams reaches that total, meaning the game can only end with a made basket or a made free throw.

Both teams will play for Chicago-based community organizations. The winner of each of the first three quarters will earn $100,000 for their charity for a total of $300,000. The team that reaches the Final Target Score in the fourth will earn $200,000 for its community organization.

The NBA's press release states:

If the first or second quarter ends in a tie, the $100,000 charity award for that quarter will be added to the next quarter’s award. If the third quarter ends in a tie, the $100,000 charity award for that quarter will be added to the award of the team that wins the NBA All-Star Game. If one team wins each of the first three quarters and reaches the Final Target Score first, $500,000 will be donated to the winning team’s charity and $100,000 will be donated to the losing team’s charity.

The 69th annual NBA All-Star Game, taking place at the United Center in Chicago, will air on TNT at 8pm ET on Sunday, February 16th.

