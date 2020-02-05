While the world has been mourning the loss of Kobe Bryant, his widow, Vanessa, has remained the focus of everyone's thoughts and prayers. Since the unfathomable tragedy that took her husband and 13-year-old daughter Gianna, Vanessa has periodically posted on Instagram to express her deep love for them. The posts have been heartbreaking, but Vanessa has been stunning us all with her resilient dedication to remaining in high spirits.

On Wednesday (Feb. 5), she shared two tributes to Kobe. The first one was a smiling portrait of him, which Vanessa captioned with terms of endearment: "#mybestfriend #theBestdaddy Miss you so much. #handsome #sweet #funny #silly #lovinghusband ❤️Miss you saying, “Bonjourno principessa/reina.”

She then remembered him by posting a clip of a lighthearted interview that Kobe did with ExtraTV. He answers trivial questions about his pet peeves, childhood fears and and favorite junk food. He briefly speaks about his children, who he says just call him "daddy" rather than any other nickname. The video ends with him being asked to name his best friend, who he deems his wife without hesitation. Vanessa simply captioned this clip with a heart emoji.

Before these posts, the previous one that Vanessa shared was a fan-drawn picture of Gianna, which she said "warmed [her] heart."