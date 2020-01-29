The names of the nine people on board the Kobe Bryant-involved helicopter crash that took the lives of all passengers have been shared for days, the Los Angeles Coroner's office has been diligently attempting to properly identify each person. An investigation has uncovered that fatalities included: Kobe and his 13-year-old daughter Gianna Maria-Onore Bryant; John Altobelli, John's wife Keri Altobelli, and their daughter Alyssa Altobelli; Sarah Chester and her 13-year-old daughter Payton Chester; basketball coach Christina Mauser, and pilot Ara Zobayan.

According to a report made by KRON4 News, only four victims of the helicopter crash have been identified by fingerprints: Kobe Bryant, John Altobelli, Sarah Chester, and Ara Zobayan. The coroner's office is doing its best to officially identify the remains of the other five passengers. There has been much speculation regarding the cause of the accident, and while fog has been a key source, it will be weeks, maybe even months, before definitive answers are given.

Vanessa Bryant has understandably made her Instagram private as she processes the most devastating time of her life, but the outpouring of prayers, love, and support for all victims and their families has been overwhelming in these first few days. News of the tragedy has caused many to reevaluate what they've deemed to be important, so hopefully, this unity and support will continue in the months and years to come.