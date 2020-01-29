There have been many tears shed across the globe over the tragic death of Kobe Bryant, his 13-year-old daughter Gianna Maria-Onore Bryant, and their seven friends. The group of nine were killed in a helicopter accident while on their way to the Mamba Sports Academy on Sunday (January 26), and since that time family, friends, and fans of those who lost their lives continue their attempt to reconcile their disbelief while grieving the loss of loved ones.



You can't turn on any form of media without being confronted with the news about Kobe Bryant's death, but even with the somber reports and memories shared by those who were close to him—and those who are grieving the loss of the others involved in the harrowing incident—there are also a select few who want to take this opportunity to help put smiles on the faces of others.

Funny Kobe clips are being circulated throughout social media showing off the NBA legend's goofy side, and there's even a chuckle-worthy story about how he made the entire Los Angeles Lakers team take off their Kobe sneakers after a loss because they were playing soft.Metta World Peace, formerly known as Ron Artest, played alongside Kobe in their Lakers glory days and he decided to share a moment with dozens of strangers while out at a restaurant.

In a clip being shared around social media, Metta buys the entire restaurant a round of drinks before sharing a quick word about his fallen friend at 8:24 p.m. "I don't know if you're from here or not," Metta began. "I was his teammate and I decided to call my friend Pete and [go for a drink]. I just thought it'd be a great thing to share this moment with us because it hurt a lot of people so, cheers to Kobe." Everyone lifted their glass for the basketball icon and those who lost their lives in the tragic accident. Check it out below.