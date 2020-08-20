As part of his ongoing campaign to become the next President of the United States, which Complex accurately describes as one that is "doomed-to-fail," Kanye West shared a campaign poster for his 2020 Vision project, using a collage of photos that featured Kirsten Dunst and Anna Wintour front and center.

According to Dunst herself, she did not consent to the use of her image for this purpose and is confused why West even featured her.

"What’s the message here, and why am I apart of it?" asked Dunst on Twitter, replying to Kanye's post with a shrugging emoji.

PEOPLE reached out the representatives for both Dunst and Anna Wintour, who appears on the diagonal-left to the actress, and can confirm that neither individual signed off on Kanye using their pictures. That makes this even more puzzling. West didn't explain why he posted their photos on the collage but it does make it seem as though they are backing his campaign, which is untrue.

Do you think he has a chance or should he give up and focus on 2024? Also, where's that album? Wasn't it supposed to arrive three weeks ago...???

