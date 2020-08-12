Several weeks ago, Kanye West's polling numbers were looking abysmal, even for an alleged "spoiler" campaign. These days, his stats are not looking much better.

As Kanye West is seemingly moving forward with his intent to run for President of the United States, the people do not appear to be behind him. In initial reports, his support was listed at 2% overall and now, Politico is reporting that things are around the same with the Black community only allotting 2% of the vote to him, as well.

In the latest results, Kanye ranked at 2% overall support and the same number for the Black vote. The poll also shows that, even if his campaign is allegedly designed to siphon votes away from Joe Biden, he's not even doing that. Kanye ranks 7 points behind the "no opinion" crowd and Biden's 9-point national lead over Trump is unmoved with or without Kanye on the ballot.



"I think a lot of people of color view Kanye’s bid for the presidency as a quixotic one, and they don’t see him as being legitimate for the office. It’s more of yet another Kanye publicity stunt," said Ron Christie, a Black Republican strategist to Politico. "Democrats traditionally get 90-plus percent of the black vote. I think a lot of people are going to look at Kanye and just say, ‘I don’t think so.’"

Do you think that Kanye's numbers will go up or should he just focus on 2024?

