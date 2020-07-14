After announcing that he was running for President of the United States, Kanye West likely thought that he would have convinced a good chunk of people to vote for him by now. Unfortunately, that's just not the case yet.

Unless you were easily influenced by his anti-vaccination and anti-abortion stances, or the three bizarre freestyle poems that he dropped for Forbes, West doesn't really have much of a chance to win the upcoming election.



Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images

Surprisingly enough though, his starting poll numbers are taking votes away from Donald Trump, and not Joe Biden as people had guessed.

According to Redfield & Wilton Strategies, who have been providing polling numbers in several important swing states, Kanye West is not one of the frontrunners in the 2020 Election. When his name is included in the poll, he takes approximately 2% of the vote, pulling percentage points from Trump and Jorgenson.

While nobody really expected him to come out on top this time around -- even he seemed skeptical about 2020 in the Forbes interview -- this will serve as a trial run for when he will likely push even harder in 2024.

Do you think Kanye West has a chance in the upcoming election or will his numbers continue to sink?