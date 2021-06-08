Kim Kardashian and Kanye West have filed for divorce after six years of marriage, but the two don't hold any bad blood for one another. As Kanye celebrates his forty-fourth birthday today, for which he officially launched the first item from his YEEZY x GAP collection, his estranged wife has shared a message for his birthday, telling him that she'll always love him.

Posting photos of her beautiful family, including children North, Saint, Chicago, and Psalm, Kim made sure to wish the love of her life a happy birthday. "Happy Birthday Love U for Life!" she wrote as her caption on Instagram.

Kim also posted a childhood photo of Kanye on Twitter, which was seemingly taken in 1987, adding a singular balloon emoji as her caption.



Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Her message comes just days after it was reported that she was "doing great" amid her split from Kanye. On a recent episode of Keeping Up with the Kardashians, the sisters spoke about their divorce. "I just honestly can’t do this anymore," she said through tears. "Why am I still in this place where I'm stuck for years? He goes and moves to a different state every year. I have to be, like, together so I can raise the kids. I think he deserves someone that can go support his every move and go follow him all over the place and move to Wyoming. I can’t do that. He should have a wife that supports his every move and travels with him and does everything, and I can't."

Check out her birthday posts for Kanye below. Happy birthday, Mr. West!