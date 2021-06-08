The first piece from Kanye West's highly-anticipated YEEZY x GAP collaboration has officially released. After a long wait, the mysterious partnership between Kanye West and GAP, the shop where the world-renowned artist worked before becoming famous, is beginning to unravel. On Tuesday morning, Kanye's takeover of the brand officially commenced -- and no other date made more sense because today, the legend turns 44-years-old.

In recent weeks, Kanye has been spotted around Los Angeles in a big, blue puffer jacket. Fans that have been fiending over that piece were given a shock opportunity to purchase it after the GAP x YEEZY website launched at 3 AM on Tuesday morning. The unisex jacket is presently only offered as a pre-order for $200, shipping out in the fall. While some fashion lovers were able to scoop up the carefully constructed Round Jacket, many were met with a message that the product was sold out shortly after appearing for the first time on the GAP site.

This is the only item that was released as part of the brand's initial debut. The surprise drop happened in the most Kanye fashion too. It was first noticed by fans who saw an image of the jacket being projected onto buildings in Los Angeles, Chicago, and New York alongside a QR code, much like he did during the Yeezus era. GAP also archived every single post on their Instagram account, keeping only a rotating image of the jacket and updating their avatar to one of the YEEZY logo.

What do you think of the first launch from this collection? Did you manage to get your hands on the Round Jacket? Happy birthday, Kanye!