Kanye West's fashion endeavors have been incredibly successful over the past decade. Since starting his AdidasYeezy brand, he has become a billionaire and he has absolutely no plans of slowing down. He has a lot of great shoes dropping this year and he also has some big collaborations on the horizon. Of course, the big collab that everyone is waiting for is with the Gap, which has been a staple of casual fashion for years.

There were reports that this collaboration could be dropping in June of this year, although for now, there still seems to be a ton of uncertainty surrounding the capsule. In an interview with the New York Times, Gap Inc.’s chief executive Sonia Syngal said there is no release date right now and that Kanye will be the one to announce any news.

Fans are curious as to what kind of pieces will be made available through this collaboration, and as Syngal noted, Kanye has already shown Gap some of the stuff he has in store. The Gap remains excited about what Yeezy will bring to the table and there is no denying it will lead to a ton of sales.

Jonathan Leibson/Getty Images for ADIDAS

