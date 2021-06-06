Kim Kardashian is reportedly “doing great" months after filing for divorce from Kanye West, a source close to the pop culture icon recently told People. The source added that Kardashian is confident she "made the right decision.”

“She was very upset about it and really didn’t want to file,” the source said. “She has come a long way since she filed for divorce, though. She’s very happy and convinced that she made the right decision.”



Amy Sussman / Getty Images

Kardashian filed for divorce from West on February 19, 2021, and the former couple maintains joint custody of their four children.

“They both agree that the less stress the kids experience, the better,” the source said back in March. “Kanye loves his kids. He wants them to be happy, he doesn’t want to fight with Kim about anything.”

On a recent episode of Keeping Up with the Kardashians, Kardashian appeared much more broken up about the separation than the recent reports claim.

“He should have a wife that supports his every move and travels with him and does everything, and I can’t,” she said on the show. “I feel like a fucking failure, that it’s like, a third fucking marriage. I feel like a fucking loser. But I can’t even think about that. I want to be happy.”

