Like millions of other social media savvy mothers, Kim Kardashian West loves to show off photos of her children. Husband Kayne West has kept his online presence to a minimum, but Kim, however, has made a pretty penny from sharing her life with the world, whether it be on social media or reality television. Recently the mother of four gave fans a peek at what life is like in the West household by uploading a few flicks of her adorably animated young children.

Kim has shared that home life can be pretty hectic with her brood, but she wanted to show the softer side of family life with an impromptu photo session. In the first photo, six-year-old North West holds her infant brother, three-month-old Psalm West. The second picture features an appearance by three-year-old Saint West who sits off to the side and holds up the peace sign while rocking his cornrows. By the last photo, the two elder siblings seem to be slightly annoyed with one another, as baby Psalm just enjoys cuddle time with his sister.

Missing from the pack was 19-month-old daughter Chicago West who recently made an appearance over on Khloé Kardashian's Instagram page kicking it with her cousin and bestie, 16-month-old True Thompson. Check out all the photos of the kiddies below.