Everybody in the Kardashian family is successful in their own right. They've managed to take a sex tape and a minor amount of fame and turn that to absolute gold, appearing on one of the most popular reality shows ever and launching dozens of businesses adjacent to their family name. Of course, we hear the most about Kim Kardashian but even she's getting ready to soon pass the baton off to her children. With four kids in tow, Kardashian and Kanye West know that at least one of their children will remain in the spotlight with North West expressing her interest in possibly pursuing a rap career.



Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

During a new video posted to Instagram, Kim shows how to apply her body make-up on her grandmother to cover up her veins. In the background, little Northie can be heard speaking about what she wants to be when she grows up. She starts off by saying she'd like to be a dancer, which makes sense considering she keeps stealing the show with her moves at Sunday Service. Nori then said that she would also be down to start a career as a rapper. Her great-grandmother sounded surprised, encouraging her to keep dance in the back of her mind.

It looks like Ye may have gotten a word in with his first daughter. Can she be the next big sensation in the game?

[via]