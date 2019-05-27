Kanye West's Children North & Saint West Sing At Sunday Service

North West has been a major part of each Sunday Service. Taking place on a weekly basis, Kanye West and his team of extremely talented musicians sing gospel tunes for an exclusive audience. The last several weeks, the ceremonies have been held indoors, moving away from the desert, and the kids have gotten more involved than before. While North and Saint usually make their way up to the stage to dance along to their dad's singing, they were actually both projecting their own vocals yesterday alongside their cousin Penelope.



Craig Barritt/Getty Images

As reported by CNN, Big Sean was in attendance yesterday and he captured some pretty priceless moments from Sunday Service. One of the most stand-out songs was a children's only rendition of "Nothing Compares 2 U," which was made famous by Sinead O'Connor and written by Prince. The trio of Saint, North and Kourtney Kardashian's daughter Penelope could be seen in the front row of the choir, belting out their beautiful voices and following in Kanye's footsteps.

North West has expressed an early interest in the world of fashion, creating her own outfits and having a ball every time she visits her father in his design studio. Saint is still pretty young but he may be the one to take over the throne when Kanye hangs up his microphone. Watch the video below.