It looks like Kim Kardashian is totally on board with Kanye West's decision to join the race for the president of the United States at the last minute. Kanye left the world shook after announcing on the 4th of July that he'd be running for president this year. "We must now realize the promise of America by trusting God, unifying our vision and building our future," he tweeted. "I am running for president of the United States! #2020VISION."

Oliver Contreras - Pool/Getty Images

While tons of Kanye's fellow celebrities denounced this move, his good buddy, Elon Musk, immediately endorsed him, replying to his tweet, "You have my full support!" The potential future First Lady is also backing her husband as a presidential candidate by retweeting Kanye's announcement and adding an American flag emoji to show her support. However, she has yet to actually address the situation using her words.

As you well know, Kanye has teased the possibility of running for president for years. However, it looks like he may be passed the deadline to register as a candidate in multiple states already. According to multiple reports, he has yet to actually register at all, causing speculation that he may not go through with his decision. However, if we know anything about Kanye, we know how unpredictable he can be, so who knows what will happen.

