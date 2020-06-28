Kim Kardashian West shared new photos on Instagram of herself and Kanye West vacationing in Wyoming.

Dimitrios Kambouris / Getty Images

"Happy Sunday" Kardashian writes in the caption. The photos show her and West embracing in front of a picturesque landscape.

Earlier this week, Kim's sister, Kourtney Kardashian shared a series of family photos captioned "Two weeks in the Wild Wild West." The group is still out and about, as a new picture, Sunday, shows Kourtney and her family eating at a truck in the wilderness. "Picnic in the pickup," she captioned the photo.

Kanye has been in the headlines this weekend for a new 10-year partnership with GAP for his Yeezy brand. West published a powerful message outside a GAP in Chicago reading, "Thank God. Hi Chicago, it's Ye. This is the Gap Store I used to shop at when I would drive my Nissan from the Southside. So Blessed. Thank God and I am humbled at the opportunity to serve. I put my heart into the color pallette and every detail. I love Tron the original. Do you like stuff. I don't know what to do with my hands," he continued before signing off "Love YZY Yeezy."

