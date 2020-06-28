GAP is awfully lucky these days. Though there are many brands that would love to collaborate with Kanye West's Yeezy, GAP, in the midst of its decline, announced that they'd be partnering with the artistic genius for a 10-year deal. Much like adidas, Kanye will undoubtedly up the stock for GAP but more than that, they've allowed Kanye to fulfill a dream that he's been speaking into existence for nearly a decade now.



YEEZY

Kanye West shared a message in front of the Gap store that he used to buy clothes from before his career even began. Kanye thanked God and reflected on his come up before going into a string of random thoughts that have nothing and everything to do with the occasion.

"Thank God. Hi Chicago, it's Ye. This is the Gap Store I used to shop at when I would drive my Nissan from the Southside. So Blessed. Thank God and I am humbled at the opportunity to serve. I put my heart into the color pallette and every detail," the message reads before things go full Yeezy. "I love Tron the original. Do you like stuff. I don't know what to do with my hands," he continued before signing off "Love YZY Yeezy."

Kanye, we don't know what to do with our hands either but pray for a better tomorrow.



YEEZY







