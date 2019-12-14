In promotion with hew new lounge wear Skims, Kim Kardashian has decided to open up about the dangers she encountered during her pregnancy with Saint. In a new IG post, Kim revealed she had a condition called preeclampsia or toxemia, which is the shutting down of ones organs.

“When I was pregnant with my daughter North, I had a condition called preeclampsia or toxemia, which is basically when the mom’s organs start to shut down,” the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star explained in the Instagram footage. “The only way to get rid of that is to deliver the baby. At 34 and a half weeks, I had to go into emergency labor — they induced me. North was 4 pounds. She was almost six weeks early. After I delivered, my placenta never came out, so that’s called placenta accreta. My placenta grew inside my uterus and that is what women die from in childbirth.”

Next, Kim would go on to say that she needed five operations with in a year and half to fix the “damages” caused by implications.

“After my daughter was born, I still continued to do the process of freezing my eggs. I was able to get pregnant through that with my son Saint, and then I had two embryos left. I had the same condition, same awful delivery that I had with my first daughter. After that, I actually had to have five different operations within a year and a half to fix the damage that all of that did from the inside. From the outside I was filming and [doing] photo shoots. I asked my doctors, ‘Can I do it one more time?’ And they were like, ‘We won’t even put an embryo in you — that would be like malpractice.’”

Check out the footage for yourself (below).