While the gossip mill churns out rumors that Khloé Kardashian and Tristan Thompson have rekindled their romance, someone tried to through Kim Kardashian under the bus. Thompson has reportedly been on the outs with the Kardashian-Jenner crew following his Jordyn Woods scandal, but because he and Khloé share a daughter, they've done their best at co-parenting. However, it looks as if Tristan is back in everyone's good graces seeing as Kim Kardashian and husband Kanye West sat courtside to watch the Cleveland Cavaliers baller go up against the Los Angeles Lakers.



Sean M. Haffey / Staff / Getty Images

A fan at the game managed to catch a glimpse at the Wests, specifically Kim who was recorded standing up while Tristan was at the free-throw line. Even though the fan was quite a distance away from Kim, they wrote on social media along with a blurry video that the reality television star was booing Tristan. Publications ran with the story and soon Kim found herself the target of headlines regarding her alleged jeering.

Kim shut down those reports by clearing things up on Twitter. "I was there to support him!" she wrote. "And was cheering screaming LETS GO TRISTAN!!!!! I would never go boo anyone. I don't go to hate, only to cheer!" The woman who shared the initial video accusing Kim of booing Tristan has no made her Twitter account private so the public can no longer access the clip.