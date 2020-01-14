The Cleveland Cavaliers made the trip to Staples Center on Monday night for a matchup against LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers - and you better believe Kim Kardashian had a court side seat to watch her sister's ex, Tristan Thompson. In fact, Kim was reportedly seen standing up and booing Thompson during one of his free throw attempts.

The Cavs' center posted a double-double with 17 points and 10 assists, but it wasn't nearly enough to compete with the Lake Show last night. Led by LeBron's game-high 31 points, L.A. coasted to a 128-99 victory, marking their ninth straight win.

Following the loss, Thompson spoke about the challenge of guarding his former teammate.

"He [LeBron] made some 3s to get himself going, but he did a good job of getting his teammates involved," Thompson said, per ESPN. "I accept the challenge. It's fun playing against the best player of our generation, and probably one of the best of all time. I love it."

The Cavs fell to 12-28 on the season as a result of Monday's loss, which puts them among the bottom four teams in the league. Up next is another visit to Staples Center on Tuesday night as they do battle with Kawhi Leonard and the Los Angeles Clippers. Kim and Kanye gonna show up for round two?

Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images