As her ex-husband battles it out with The Gap and Adidas, Kim Kardashian is once again trying to break the internet, this time with her Interview magazine cover. Donning blonde hair and matching eyebrows, Kardashian put her backside on full display—again—and in her feature, she covered an array of topics related to her career. Many moons ago, Kardashian was a stylist for celebrities like Brandy, but after the reality television mogul released a sex tape with the singer's brother Ray J, she became the most talked about woman in the industry.

Kardashian's rise to a billionaire businesswoman has been quite the climb up the social ladder, and in Interview, she was asked when she believed she'd reached high society.

It was an answer that she needed to think about, but it seems that she gives some credit to Ye.

"I mean, when I was with Kanye, and he was introducing me to a lot of people," she said. "I think that definitely got a lot of people to have a different level of respect. I’ve also seen a shit more recently—going to law school, just doing what I want and becoming my own person and people seeing that and respecting that. There’s levels to it.

She also addressed naysayers who claim that she doesn't have any talents. "People used to say that and I’m like, 'Do I need to be a f*cking circus animal?'"

"I think it came from people saying, 'What are you famous for?' And I’m like, 'Well, we have a TV show,'" Kardashian continued. "But just because we’re not singing and dancing and acting on the show doesn’t mean that the fame didn’t come from that. But then, I would write that as a hashtag, not bad for a girl with no talent, because people used to be like, 'Well, what do you do? What’s your talent?' And I’m like, 'Didn’t know I needed one.'"

"I mean, I can give you a million f*cking talents. I can cook well, use my toes for anything. I could tell you the weirdest f*cking sh*t on the planet," she added. "But I think my talent is marketing and the business behind selling products and knowing what the customer wants and making it feel attainable, but also a bit unattainable at the same time. I wouldn’t say that’s a talent. I think it’s a bit of magic and business savvy. Maybe it is talent, I don’t know."

Check out a few hot shots from Kim Kardashian's Interview feature below.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Interview Magazine (@interviewmag)

[via]