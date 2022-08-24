Undoubtedly, Hip Hop's influence cannot be avoided. From entertainment to branding, Rap culture, in some form or another, has affected just about every industry, and people we wouldn't think would be fans are some of the biggest supporters of the genre. At first glance, one wouldn't think that Bill and Hillary Clinton's only child Chelsea Clinton would be an avid Rap fan, but in her feature with Entertainment Weekly, the former First Daughter spoke about her love of Hip Hop...and her aversion to Kanye West.

"But if I'm on a dedicated running trail, then I'm definitely listening to Hip Hop while I'm running: I listen to a lot of Jay-Z," she told the outlet. "I listen to a lot of old-school Beyoncé. I really, maybe this is dating me, but I really like the stuff from like the mid-'90s to like the late 2000s."



Frazer Harrison / Staff / Getty Images

She added, "I've had to let go of Kanye, because it's just, I can't. Just the way that he has treated Kim Kardashian, the way that he has talked about women is unconscionable to me. That was some of my favorite running music. And I have removed it from my music library."

Clinton caught up with the publication in an effort to promote her docuseries Gutsy which is inspired by The Book of Gutsy Women, a bestselling project she co-authored with her mother. Kardashian was reportedly a guest on Gutsy and Clinton stated that she has "long admired" the reality television mogul for her "commitment to criminal justice reform."

"I knew she'd gone to law school. I knew that she was doggedly committed to these issues, and to individual incarcerated people's efforts to lessen their sentences or fully commute their sentences. But to hear her talk about how this is such a significant part of her identity, of how she thinks about her role as a celebrity, of how thoughtful she is about where her celebrity can help and where it may be harmful," Clinton said. "I just was really impressed by how not only important this is to her, but how important this is to her definition of who she is."

West has had several social media moments related to his split from Kardashian, and things intensified after his ex-wife began dating Pete Davidson. These days, it has been reported that Kardashian and Davidson are no longer an item, which when announced prompted West to share a newspaper meme that declared the comedian was dead.

