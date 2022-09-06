Kim Kardashian's famous behind broke the internet back in 2014 when she graced the cover of Paper Magazine, and while she's done plenty of photoshoots in the years since then, her latest – this one for Interview Mag's September issue – finds her bare booty posing front and centre once again.

Early on Tuesday (September 6), the 41-year-old shared the exciting news with her 329M Instagram followers, writing "Interview Magazine, September 2022: American Dream Issue." The project's themes are incredibly evident throughout her photo shoot, which finds Kardashian posing in a double denim OOTD, rocking bleach blonde hair and matching eyebrows in front of an American flag.

Gotham/Getty Images

Other snapshots see the mother of four posing in a locker room, the light shining on her upper half to draw attention to her "Made in the U.S.A" shirt, as well as her slim figure.

Kardashian also donned bright orange track pants, an oversized Interview shirt, blue jeans and a white tank top (à la Lana Del Rey), a form-fitting leather jacket, and another American flag – this one printed on her thong.

Along with the bold (and bare) cover shoot, the KUWTK alum also sat down with Editor-in-Chief Mel Ottenberg to chat about a variety of topics, from her upcoming true crime podcast to what she would be doing with her time if she wasn't famous.





"I’m going to dinner with my sisters tonight, so I’d probably do that anyway. I think I’d always be working out. None of that has really changed," Kardashian explained. "Me and my sisters would always work out together. I would be a mom. I’d still want to work, though. I’d probably have a big vintage resale business or something."

As for her forthcoming podcast endeavours, the California native shared that it's called The System. "The first season is about a really crazy case where a guy got the death sentence for a triple homicide that happened in Ohio," she revealed. "There are so many twists and turns with how it was handled—or mishandled—and we take the listener along for a journey in search of the truth."

The second-oldest Kardashian admitted that, while her star continues to rise in the world, she still feels as though she has more to prove to herself. "My next big thing is just finishing law school because I’m halfway there. It’s really time-consuming. I have to study two hours every day with my professor. I don’t have a day off from that," she said.

Read Kim Kardashian's full conversation with Interview Magazine here, and tap back in with HNHH later for more pop culture news updates.

