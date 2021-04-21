Kim Kardashian reportedly has all sorts of powerful men trying to be her next romantic partner, according to insider sources. Recent reports indicate that professional athletes, A-list celebrities, artists, and even members of the Royal Family have been reaching out to people close to Kim to try and set up dates with the star. The same reports claim that the reality television star is taking her time, going slow before she gets back into the dating game.

After being spotted over the weekend with Maluma at the grand opening of The Goodtime Hotel in Miami, people seemed excited about the prospective pairing, despite them reportedly only being "friendly" during the event. Sources state that they were not romantic and that they are not dating. However, both of them are currently single so fans are wondering what things could be like if they did decide to level up their friendship.



MEGA/Getty Images

Kim Kardashian wore a vintage green Dior dress while Maluma rocked a suit from his collection with Balmain.

Recently, reports have been dominating the rumor mill about Kanye West feeling "annoyed" about how the media has been handling his ongoing divorce. He's reportedly upset about how people have been led to believe that Kim filed for divorce first.

Do you think Kim Kardashian and Maluma would make a nice couple? Check out their picture below and see what people are saying.

[via]