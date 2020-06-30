mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Kid Trunks Voices His Struggle On Debut Album "Moon" With Noah Cyrus, Travis Barker, & More

Alex Zidel
June 30, 2020 16:30
Kid Trunks releases his debut studio album "Moon" with features from Noah Cyrus, Travis Barker, and more.


Moon starts off with a spoken-word introduction from Kid Trunks, who has clearly taken a cue from his late friend XXXTentacion. 

"I hope this project can aid or cure any depression or negative energy in your life," says the 19-year-old rapper, who has dealt with the loss of his best friend on top of existing depression and anxiety. Through his own music, he looks to alleviate the pain for others, also treating the studio as a therapy session by releasing all the pain in his heart.

Kid Trunks' debut album was released last week with seventeen songs, including features from Noah Cyrus, Bass Santana, and others. Travis Barker also contributed to the sound of the project.

Get to know Kid Trunks and listen to his debut album below.

Tracklist:

1. Intro
2. Obeah Child (feat. Bass Santana)
3. IDKWGO (feat. Mikey More)
4. MakeOutHill
5. Backseat
6. Lavender
7. Habibi
8. Get Away
9. Rainfall
10. iloveu (Interlude)
11. Do You Know What Is Right? (feat. Noah Cyrus) 
12. Fly Away (feat. Anthony Flammia)
13. The Love & Positivity Anthem
14. ID (feat. Travis Barker)
15. Me Myself & i (feat. Travis Barker)
16. The Last Day (Outro)
17. EWAVE (Bonus Track)

