Kid Rock is many things but bright is not one of them. You see, Republicans, at least the MAGA-aligning ones, are usually the ones to call out people for their "indecency" but often fail to regulate their own vulgarity. Such is the case with Kid Rock who's clearly furious that a country-pop star from Nashville doesn't want to see Donald Trump in office for a second term. After Taylor Swift appeared in the Cats trailer, Kid Rock suggested that she'd have to succumb to the advances made by men like Harvey Weinstein in order to get roles in films like this... like she hasn't been a hitmaking popstar for the past decade and a half.

"Taylor Swift wants to be a democrat because she wants to be in movies….period. And it looks like she will suck the door knob off Hollyweird to get there. Oldest move in the book. Good luck girl," he wrote on Twitter before signing off to make sure that everyone knows his account wasn't hacked and this was a real thought that he had.

This isn't a random jab at Taylor Swift, however. It comes a day after she discussed her political views and the 2016 Trump campaign specifically. "Unfortunately in the 2016 election you had a political opponent who was weaponizing the idea of the celebrity endorsement," she told Vogue about not endorsing any candidates in that 2016 election. "He was going around saying, ‘I’m a man of the people. I’m for you. I care about you.’ I just knew I wasn’t going to help.”

Although Taylor Swift hasn't responded, this might be the first time in a while that she's looked like a good guy in the public eye.